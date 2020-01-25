Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennai City FC vs East Bengal Telecast

Chennai City FC take on East Bengal at Coimbatore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennai City FC vs East Bengal Telecast
Chennai City FC. (Photo Credit: @ChennaiCityFC)

Defending champions Chennai City FC will play host to Quess East Bengal for their I-League 2019-20 game Chennai City FC vs East Bengal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. In the last game, Chennai City FC defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2, whereas East Bengal lost to their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal will commence at 7:00 pm.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Chennai City FC midfielder Katsumi Yusa said, "I am feeling very happy to play against East Bengal. I have played with them previously and their supporters were very good to me. They are a fresh team now, with new talents and good footballing philosophy, so they will be a good team to face and I am looking forward to the game."

On the other hand, East Bengal Juan Mera addressed the rough patch that his side is going through and said, "I think the team has played some very good games so far. We have had bad luck with goals going forward."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal match will start at 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 25. The Chennai City FC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs East Bengal match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

