I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture will see defending champions Chennai City FC play host to Mohun Bagan on January 31, Friday. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan game will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. In their previous match, Chennai City FC lost to East Bengal, whereas Mohun Bagan defeated NEROCA FC 3-0. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan will kick off at 7:00 PM.

Speaking before the match Chennai City FC attacker Adolfo 'Fito' Miranda said, "I believe the team has had one last defeat after the good away win against Gokulam Kerala where the team had shown much improvement."

"The beautiful thing about football is that we have a chance again this Friday to win against Mohun Bagan and we have shown the people what we believe in. We hope to give our best and be able to win the match to gradually get closer to the top half of the table, is what the Chennai City aspires."

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan gaffer Kibu Vicuna praised Chennai City FC, "Chennai City are the defending champion. They have a good team, who pass the ball around with good composure they have and a group of good players. It is going to be a very difficult game for us."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan match will start at 7:00 PM on Friday, January 31. The Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be televised by DSport and 24 News (Malayalam).

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.