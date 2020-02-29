I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers Telecast

East Bengal will face Churchill Brothers in an I-League match on Saturday, February 29 at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers match will begin at 5PM. In their last fixture, East Bengal got the better of TRAU by 4-2, while Churchill Brothers lost to Mohun Bagan by 0-3.

Churchill Brothers are placed at third spot in I-League table with 19 points, while East Bengal are at the fourth position with 18 points.

East Bengal have won two of their last five matches. On the other hand, Churchill Brothers have won three matches in their last five fixtures.

Ahead of the game, East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera said, "Team is getting used to new methods, but we are still on the way."

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said, "East Bengal will always be a challenge to any team, no matter what. We were on a good run and we had the chance to cut Mohun Bagan's lead at the top and unfortunately, it wasn't to be".

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers match will start at 5PM on Saturday, February 29. The East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode website and app.

