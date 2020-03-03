I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal FC Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 game will see Gokulam Kerala FC face East Bengal on March 3, Tuesday. The I-league 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal game will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. In their last game, Gokulam Kerala FC drew against Punjab FC. Meanwhile, East Bengal held Churchill Brothers to 1-1 draw. The I-league 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal fixture will commence at 7PM.

Speaking before the match, Fernando Santiago Valera, head coach of Gokulam Kerala, said their Tuesday competitors is a competitive team. "The two foreign additions have empowered the team and it will be a really difficult team for us."

On the other hand, East Bengal coach Mario Rivera Campesino voiced that their goal is to try and win all remaining matches in the season. "Gokulam are a good team. They have a quality squad with great foreigners and besides that, they know this league inside out," he added.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal match will start at 7:00PM on Tuesday, March 3. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs East Bengal match will be available on on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.