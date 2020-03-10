I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mohun Bagan vs Aizwal FC Telecast

Mohun Bagan will take on Aizwal FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 match on Tuesday, March 10 at Kalyani Municipality Stadium. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC game will commence at 5PM. Mohun Bagan are placed at the top spot on the I-league points table with 36 points while Aizawl are at the ninth spot with 16 points.

Mohun Bagan, in their last fixture, played out a 1-1 draw against Chennai City FC while Aizawl FC also earned a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC away from home.

Aizawl's coach Stanley Rozario, seemed aware of the possibilities ahead of the game when he said, "They drew with Chennai City in their last match and the pressure is on Mohun Bagan now. My players are ready to take them on and looking forward for a positive result and take something out of it. In football, everything is possible."

Mohun Bagan gaffer Kibu Vicuna was understandably calm before the game, "We respect Aizawl and are aware of the form they are bringing in to the game tomorrow. They have very good players and fight all the way through. We must guard against complacency and look to play to our strengths. If we do that, we believe we could achieve our objectives."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match will start at 5PM on Tuesday, March 10. The Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match will be available on the 1Sports Facebook page and the Fancode app and website.