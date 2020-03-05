I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC Telecast, Team News

Mohun Bagan will face defending champions Chennai City FC FC on March 5, Thursday. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. In the last week, Mohun Bagan defeated TRAU FC 3-1, whereas Chennai City FC FC also managed to keep a clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Indian Arrows. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC will kick off at 5 PM.

In the I-League standings, Mohun Bagan are leading the table 35 points, while Chennai City FC are sixth spot holding 19 points.

Ahead of the match, Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna had said, "Our goal has been to win the league and we have to ensure that we do the job over the remainder of our games." He further added: "Chennai City FC is a very good team that plays possession-based football".

On the other hand, Akbar Nawas, Chennai City FC's title-winning coach, said, "Mohun Bagan this season is doing a lot similar to what we did last year. The sense of camaraderie and the spirit of the current Mohun Bagan team is lot similar to what was ours last year." He further talked about his team's target, saying: "Once you have that winning momentum, the spirit of a team goes to a different level. Hope we are able to break that momentum becomes the spoiler by beating the leader".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5:00 PM today, March 5. The Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC match will be available on the 1Sports Facebook page and the Fancode app and website.