I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC Telecast

Mohun Bagan will host debutants TRAU FC in the upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture on December 11, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC match will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal. In the last encounter, Mohun Bagan went down 2-4 against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, while TRAU FC lost to Chennai City FC. The I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC game will commence at 5PM.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Mohun Bagan's coach Kibu Vicuna said, "After the last match, the team wants to play to get three points. We had 71 per cent ball possession, 27 shots, 10 on target against Churchill but we conceded so much defensively. We need to improve and be more efficient in both 18 yards box. We respect the opponent, a new team with good players and a new coach and we need to play a complete match to succeed."

On the other hand, TRAU FC Technical Director Douglas Silva said, "All the matches of the Hero I-League will be difficult for us because we are new and our teams are young but they are confident enough to face everyone. It is a great opportunity to play in the I-League and not because we are playing against any particular team. We look at all teams the same way."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, December 11. The Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

