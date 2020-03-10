I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Neroca FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

Neroca FC will host Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 on March 10, Tuesday. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. The I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC will commence at 5:00PM.

Neroca FC are currently at 10th spot on the league table with 15 points whereas Punjab FC are second with 23 points. In their previous fixture, Neroca FC were defeated 1-0 by Real Kashmir while Punjab FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Indian Arrows.

Ahead of the match, Neroca head coach Gift Raikhan said, "The relegation battle is getting intense, especially with the end of the season knocking on the door. It's not about Punjab, or Churchill, or East Bengal. It's about approaching the games as they come and winning because one result can make a lot of difference. We are prepared and with three points at home tomorrow (Tuesday), we will be in a good place going forward."

On the other hand, Punjab head coach Yan Law said, "Conceding a late goal yet again cost us three points against Arrows, and it was a terrible result for us as we could have added some more pressure on league leaders Mohun Bagan and created a bigger gap between ourselves and the third place."

What time will I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC match start?

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Neroca FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.