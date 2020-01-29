Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Punjab FC vs Neroca FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC host Neroca FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Trending Desk

January 29, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Punjab FC vs Neroca FC Telecast
The upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture will see a face-off between Punjab FC and Neroca FC on January 29, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. In their last matches, Punjab FC registered a 3-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC whereas Neroca FC lost to Mohun Bagan. The I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC will kick off at 2PM.

Speaking before the match, Yan Law, head coach of Punjab FC said, "We are definitely working towards winning the title this season. We have to win the next couple of games on the trot to be at the top of the table, but it's not going to be easy.

On the other hand, Neroca FC gaffer Gift Raikhan said, "I know the results have not been in favour of Neroca FC but it is football, each time we lose a match we have to go back to drawing board and start fresh. We have another 12-13 matches in our hand and we are taking the encounter against Punjab very seriously."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC match will start at 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 29. The Punjab FC vs Neroca FC fixture will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC match will not be televised.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC fixture live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Punjab FC vs Neroca FC match will be available on FanCode.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
