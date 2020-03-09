I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Real Kashmir FC vs East Bengal Telecast, Team News

East Bengal will travel to Srinagar to take on Real Kashmir on Monday (March 9) in the I-League. The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal will be played at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. East Bengal are at 5th spot with 20 points, while Real Kashmir are at number 3 with 22 points.

The I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal will commence at 2:00 PM.

Real Kashmir, in their previous match, defeated NEROCA by 1-0, while East Bengal ended their last game in a draw.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal match will kick-off at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 9. The Real Kashmir vs East Bengal fixture will be played at TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal match will be available on the 1Sports Facebook page and the Fancode app and website.