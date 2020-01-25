I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast

TRAU FC face Aizawl FC in the I-league 2019-20 on January 25, Saturday. The I-League 2019-20 Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Aizawl FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. In their last outing, TRAU FC kept a clean sheet with 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers FC Goa, whereas Aizawl FC held Churchill Brothers FC Goa to a 2-2- draw. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC will commence at 2 PM.

Speaking before the match, the TRAU FC gaffer Dimitriou, said, "We are delighted that we have three wins in a row against very good opponents and we are unbeaten in the last five games. The results are coming because of the hard and disciplined work of the players. My boys have started believing in themselves again and in their teammates."

On the other hand, Stanley Rozario, Aizawl FC Head Coach, whose side will feature in a game after a gap of two weeks said, "We got a two-week break and we have built up our team in all the games related to aspects like transition in attacking and defending, converting goal-scoring chances and more focused on avoiding silly mistakes."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 25. The TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

