I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Telecast, Team News

The ongoing I-League 2019-20 tournament will see hosts TRAU FC rolling out the carpet for Churchill Brothers FC on Wednesday, March 4. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC fixture will be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. In the I-League standings, the Churchill Brothers FC are at 3rd spot with 20 points and TRAU FC are at the 9th position with 16 points. In their previous fixture, TRAU FC were defeated by Mohun Bagan 3-1, whereas Churchill Brothers held East Bengal to a draw. The I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC will commence at 5:00 pm.

Talking about the game, TRAU FC captain Princewill Emeka said, "It has been a difficult run for us but now is not the time to feel disappointed. We have to learn from our mistakes and ensure those don't happen again. We have to take our chances".

Bernardo Tavares, Head Coach, Churchill Brothers FC commented over the impending match, saying, "It is always disappointing to see the hard work you had put in over 90 minutes come crashing down in the final seconds, but that's football, and things like that are a part of the game. You just have to move on and plan ahead".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4. The TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC fixture will be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU F.C vs Churchill Brothers FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.