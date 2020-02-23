I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs East Bengal Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 game will see TRAU FC face East Bengal on February 23, Sunday. The I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal game will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. In their last game, TRAU FC drew against Chennai City FC, whereas East Bengal defeated Indian Arrows FC by 3-1. I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal fixture will commence at 5 pm.

Speaking before the match Princewill Emeka, TRAU FC captain, said, "We need to get back to winning ways and we want to do that in front of our home crowd." He added that it is always going to be challenging to play against East Bengal.

On the other hand, East Bengal coach Mario Rivera Campesino talked about their last outing against Indian Arrows. "A win always serves as a boost in confidence and motivation, so the three points against the Indian Arrows were very important," he said.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal match will start at 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 23. The TRAUFC vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs East Bengal match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

