I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 game will see TRAU FC host Mohun Bagan on March 1, Sunday. The I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan game will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium at 5PM and will be televised on 1Sports and streamed live on Fancode.

TRAU FC are currently placed at the 8th spot with 16 points while Mohun Bagan are at the top of the table with 32 points. Mohun Bagan have won all of their last five matches while TRAU are at a five-match winless run.

TRAU captain Princewell Emeka said ahead of the match, "It has been a tough period for us. We have created chances but we have somehow lacked the killer instinct going forward in order to see off games but we are trying to improve with each passing day. I believe the results will start to show, like they have before."

Kibu Vicuna, head coach of Mohun Bagan, remained wary of the challenge and weighed in by acknowledging TRAU's progression in the league and said, "TRAU have included some good players. They have come a long way. We have to remain focused and play to the best of our abilities."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan will start at 5:00PM on Sunday, March 1. The TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.

