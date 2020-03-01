Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC host Mohun Bagan at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

News18 Sports

Updated:March 1, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan Telecast
TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 game will see TRAU FC host Mohun Bagan on March 1, Sunday. The I-league 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan game will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium at 5PM and will be televised on 1Sports and streamed live on Fancode.

TRAU FC are currently placed at the 8th spot with 16 points while Mohun Bagan are at the top of the table with 32 points. Mohun Bagan have won all of their last five matches while TRAU are at a five-match winless run.

TRAU captain Princewell Emeka said ahead of the match, "It has been a tough period for us. We have created chances but we have somehow lacked the killer instinct going forward in order to see off games but we are trying to improve with each passing day. I believe the results will start to show, like they have before."

Kibu Vicuna, head coach of Mohun Bagan, remained wary of the challenge and weighed in by acknowledging TRAU's progression in the league and said, "TRAU have included some good players. They have come a long way. We have to remain focused and play to the best of our abilities."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match start?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan will start at 5:00PM on Sunday, March 1. The TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram