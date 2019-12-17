Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

I-League: Aizawl FC take on Chennai City FC in their first match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium this season.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast
Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The I League 2019-20 will see Aizawl FC take on Chennai City FC on December 17, Tuesday. The I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. In their last game, Aizawl FC defeated Indian Arrows 2-1, whereas Chennai City FC lost to Punjab FC 1-3. I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will commence at 5 PM.

Stanley Rozario, head coach of Aizawl FC stressed the fact that he is pretty happy with how Aizawl FC has progressed in the tournament. He further commented on the team combination, "Many young talented players were promoted to the senior team from our Academy and it is very difficult for me to change the squad for every match, so I keep continuing the same team but 2 new foreigners were put into the mix against Neroca FC and Indian Arrows. In upcoming matches, I may bring some fresh legs."

Speaking before the match, Chennai City FC head coach Akbar Nawas said, "I think it is always a learning experience and the match against Punjab FC gave us another dimension as to how we should approach our game. We are looking to put a strong put forward against Aizawl FC tomorrow."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17. The Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram