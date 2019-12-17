I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

The I League 2019-20 will see Aizawl FC take on Chennai City FC on December 17, Tuesday. The I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. In their last game, Aizawl FC defeated Indian Arrows 2-1, whereas Chennai City FC lost to Punjab FC 1-3. I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will commence at 5 PM.

Stanley Rozario, head coach of Aizawl FC stressed the fact that he is pretty happy with how Aizawl FC has progressed in the tournament. He further commented on the team combination, "Many young talented players were promoted to the senior team from our Academy and it is very difficult for me to change the squad for every match, so I keep continuing the same team but 2 new foreigners were put into the mix against Neroca FC and Indian Arrows. In upcoming matches, I may bring some fresh legs."

Speaking before the match, Chennai City FC head coach Akbar Nawas said, "I think it is always a learning experience and the match against Punjab FC gave us another dimension as to how we should approach our game. We are looking to put a strong put forward against Aizawl FC tomorrow."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17. The Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

