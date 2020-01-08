I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers Telecast

Both Aizawl FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will be gunning for a victory as Aizawl host the latter in I-League 2019-20 on Wednesday, January 8. The Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl. In their previous fixture, Aizawl FC played out a 1-1 draw with Gokulam Kerala FC away from home while Churchill Brothers condemned East Bengal to their first loss of the season with a 1-0 victory at home. The I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers fixture will commence at 2:00PM.

Regarding their opponents, Aizawl head coach Stanley Rozario said, "Churchill Brothers are tough opponents and they are in good form and coming with high motivation after defeating East Bengal in Goa. They have the players like Willis Plaza, Lalkhawpuimawia and Alhassan who can put pressure on any opponent. But, we have a plan to stop them and my players are ready to take the challenge."

Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said about Aizawl, "They won 2-1 against Churchill Brothers last season. This season, they have already played at home against Mohun Bagan, Chennai City and Punjab and they did not lose any game. They are a very strong team at home and the artificial turf will give them an edge because we are used to playing on natural turf."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match will start at 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 8. The Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers will not be televised as the Imphal derby will be live on TV at the same time.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers match will be available on Facebook page of DSport.

