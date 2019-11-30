I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan FC Telecast

Former champions Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan will begin the 13th edition of the I-League at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday, November 30. This will be the season opener, followed by Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium at 7:00PM on Saturday. Aizawl FC, who are coming in with a young side but most of their core intact, will look to get off to a winning start in the season. On the other hand, with a new head coach, Mohun Bagan will try to lay their mark early on. I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan FC will commence at 2:00PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mohun Bagan FC's head coach Kibu Vicuna said, "We are working together for almost five months and we are 100 per cent ready to play the first game. We respect Aizawl because they are a good team. It is going to be a tough match but we want to start well in the competition and go back to Kolkata with three points."

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC's Stanley Rosario said, "This match against Mohun Bagan means a lot to my young Mizoram players and it is going to be a tough task at hand. Mohun Bagan has full strength with six foreign players and we have only two foreigners with a lot of young players promoted from our academy. It is going to be a big challenge to play against strong Mohun Bagan."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan FC match will start at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 30. The Aizawl FC vs Mohun Bagan FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC ATK FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20's Aizawl FC Vs Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted and live streamed by DSport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.