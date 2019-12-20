I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

Aizawl FC will face Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20. The I-League 2019-20 game Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. In their previous outing, Aizawl FC played out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Chennai City FC, whereas Punjab FC defeated Indian Arrow 1-0. The I-League 2019-20 game Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC will commence at 7 PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, Stanley Rozario, Head Coach, Aizawl FC said, "As the I-League is progressing, my young players are also getting better and stronger. We have five points from four matches and I'm happy with the performance of my team so far. We have won an away match and drawn two home matches against Mohun Bagan and defending champions Chennai City FC.

On the other hand, Punjab FC head coach Yan Law said, "All our games are very important, but this one against Aizawl is slightly different as we need to win this game and get our first away points."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 20. The Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

