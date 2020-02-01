I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Aizawl FC host Real Kashmir FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 1, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Aizawl FC, struggling at the 10th position in the I-League points table, will take on the Real Kashmir FC on Saturday, February 1. Both the teams, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC, will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl. The former champions, Aizawl FC, are currently languishing at the 10th spot with just eight points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the visitors from Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC have secured two victories in seven matches for nine points. The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM on February 1 and will streamed LIVE on Fancode.

Aizawl FC coach Stanley Rozario said ahead of the match, "In the last four games, we went in front but then, we conceded and ended up dropping points. We are creating more goal-scoring chances in the last 15 minutes in every game but that is just a number. In a league as competitive as I-League, you just cannot afford to commit such silly mistakes, as we have been."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2PM on Saturday, February 1. The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC will not be televised.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Fancode.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram