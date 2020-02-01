I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

Aizawl FC, struggling at the 10th position in the I-League points table, will take on the Real Kashmir FC on Saturday, February 1. Both the teams, Aizawl FC and Real Kashmir FC, will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl. The former champions, Aizawl FC, are currently languishing at the 10th spot with just eight points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the visitors from Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC have secured two victories in seven matches for nine points. The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 2PM on February 1 and will streamed LIVE on Fancode.

Aizawl FC coach Stanley Rozario said ahead of the match, "In the last four games, we went in front but then, we conceded and ended up dropping points. We are creating more goal-scoring chances in the last 15 minutes in every game but that is just a number. In a league as competitive as I-League, you just cannot afford to commit such silly mistakes, as we have been."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 2PM on Saturday, February 1. The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Aizawl.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC will not be televised.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Fancode.

