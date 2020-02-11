I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aizwal FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

Aizwal FC will go head to head with TRAU FC in an I-League fixture on February 11. The I-League 2019-20 Aizwal FC vs TRAU FC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Aizwal FC played their last game against East Bengal on February 7 and won the match by 1-0. On the other hand, TRAU FC took on NEROCA in their previous match and lost by 5-0.

In the I-League point table, TRAU stand at the 4th spot with 15 points, while Aizwal FC are positioned at 9th spot with 11 points. TRAU have won four of the 11 matches they have played, while Aizwal have registered victories in only two of their 10 fixtures.

Including Aizwal FC and TRAU, there are a total of 11 teams participating in the league of 2020. Apart from these two, the other teams are Mohun Bagan, Neroca, Punjab FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU match start?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU match will start at 7 PM on Tuesday, February 11. The Aizawl FC vs TRAU fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Aizawl FC vs TRAU match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

