I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast

Defending champions Chennai City FC will go against Aizawl FC in the I-league 2019-20. Team Chennai will host Aizawl FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday, February 23. There is just a difference of one point between the two sides, Chennai and Aizawl, currently placed at eighth and 10th spot on the I League 2019-20 points table respectively. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 7:00 PM.

Talking about their upcoming match against Aizawl FC, Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas said that Aizawl are a tough team to play against. "They have the ability to eke out wins but we are definitely gunning for three points which is obviously crucial at this stage of the season," he added.

Aizawl FC's coach Stanley Rozario feels that his team need to learn to play smarter in the dying moments. "My players need to manage the time better by defending and playing safe and for that, more focus and concentration is needed," he said.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 23. The Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

