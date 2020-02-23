Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast

Chennai City FC host Aizawl FC at Coimbatore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 23, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast
Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Defending champions Chennai City FC will go against Aizawl FC in the I-league 2019-20. Team Chennai will host Aizawl FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday, February 23. There is just a difference of one point between the two sides, Chennai and Aizawl, currently placed at eighth and 10th spot on the I League 2019-20 points table respectively. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 7:00 PM.

Talking about their upcoming match against Aizawl FC, Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas said that Aizawl are a tough team to play against. "They have the ability to eke out wins but we are definitely gunning for three points which is obviously crucial at this stage of the season," he added.

Aizawl FC's coach Stanley Rozario feels that his team need to learn to play smarter in the dying moments. "My players need to manage the time better by defending and playing safe and for that, more focus and concentration is needed," he said.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 23. The Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC will be broadcasted by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram