1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC look to do a double over Gokulam Kerala FC as they host them.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast
Chennai City FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Defending champions Chennai City FC will play hosts to the Gokulam Kerala FC in their return leg of the Southern Derby on Wednesday, February 12. The hosts will go into the match confident following two continuous wins, whereas Gokulam have not been able to register wins in their last two fixtures, having lost to Real Kashmir and tied with TRAU. The Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 7PM on February 12 and will be televised on 1Sports and streamed LIVE on Fancode.

Standing at the 5th spot, the Lions have resurfaced meteorically, which the team linked to "belief in each other and belief in the coach's methods," as put by Chennai FC midfielder Katsumi Yusa.

The Malabarians, on the other hand, have had problems with consistency and had lost their last face-off with their neighbours, owing to double red cards. Fernando Santiago Varela, head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC said Chennai City was a "great team and they always show it when they trying to play. Our goal is to try to maintain the same form of play and improve on our finishing".

This year 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 7PM on Wednesday, February 12. The Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

