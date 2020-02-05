I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows Telecast

Defending champions Chennai City FC will roll out the carpet for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows on February 5, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore. In the last week, Chennai City FC lost to Mohun Bagan 3-2, whereas Indian Arrows defeated East Bengal 1-0. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows will kickoff at 7:00 pm.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Akbar Nawas, Head Coach, Chennai City FC said "I have great belief in my team. As long as it's mathematically possible for us to win the title, we will not give up, not until the final day."

Meanwhile, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach, Indian Arrows, said, "We are ready for the game against Chennai City and have been preparing well. We're looking forward to a good match against them as they have a lot of good quality and technical players. They are also a young side like ours, so we can expect a very good match".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the I-League. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match start?

I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match will start at 7PM on Saturday, February 5. The 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 20 Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

