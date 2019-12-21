I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 match will see Chennai City FC meet NEROCA FC on Saturday (December 21). The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. In their previous outing, Chennaiyin FC held Aizawl FC to a draw, whereas NEROCA FC lost to East Bengal 1-4. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC will commence at 7 PM.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC match will start at 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 21. The Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC fixture will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs NEROCA FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

