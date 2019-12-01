I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

Chennai City FC (CCFC) will open their title defence on the second day in the I-league 2019-20 against team TRAU FC. Team Chennai will host TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, on Sunday (December 1). The defending champions will be taking on the I-League debutants in their opener. In the last season, Chennai City FC's Pedro Manzi ended as the highest scorer. On the other hand, TRAU FC is playing first I-League. The I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC will start at 7:00 PM.

Speaking to the media, Manzi said: "It will be a fresh start for me. Last season, the teams didn't expect me to score so many goals and there was a surprise element to my game. This time, the defenders will be aware of my threat. So it won't be easy. But I know that the team will be banking on me for the goals and my responsibility has increased. However, the pressure is not there because I know how to score goals."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerela, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 1. The Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Chennai City FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on Tata Sky, Airtel TV for subscribed users and Jio TV.

