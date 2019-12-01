Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

Churchill Brothers FC take on Punjab FC at the Fatorda Stadium in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 1, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC Telecast
Punjab FC (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Churchill Brothers are all set to host Punjab FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday (December 1). Churchill Brothers FC will open its I-league account on the second day of I-League 2019 against Punjab FC. In the last edition, Churchill captain Willis Plaza ended as the joint-highest scorer with Chennai City FC striker Pedro Manzi. The team finished fourth in the league table. This year, they will try to improve on their performance. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC will commence at 5:00 PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Plaza said, "We have a completely new team this season with the exception of Ceesay and me. The preparation is like starting back from the beginning. For now there is nothing special, just building good communication and understanding with each player. We are taking this game very seriously because it is the first game of the season and it will be good to start with a win."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerela, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 1. The Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Tata Sky, Airtel TV for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram