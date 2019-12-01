I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

Churchill Brothers are all set to host Punjab FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday (December 1). Churchill Brothers FC will open its I-league account on the second day of I-League 2019 against Punjab FC. In the last edition, Churchill captain Willis Plaza ended as the joint-highest scorer with Chennai City FC striker Pedro Manzi. The team finished fourth in the league table. This year, they will try to improve on their performance. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC will commence at 5:00 PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Plaza said, "We have a completely new team this season with the exception of Ceesay and me. The preparation is like starting back from the beginning. For now there is nothing special, just building good communication and understanding with each player. We are taking this game very seriously because it is the first game of the season and it will be good to start with a win."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerela, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 1. The Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Tata Sky, Airtel TV for subscribed users and Jio TV.

