I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

The Goa-based team Churchill Brothers are all set to host TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday, January 19. The Churchill Brothers FC will set them up for a third consecutive win, whereas TRAU FC will try to improve their scores by registering a victory in the Sunday's match. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 7:15 pm.

At the moment, Churchill Brothers FC are at third position with 10 points in their kitty in five matches, whereas TRAU FC are lagging behind at eighth standing with just eight points in seven matches.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 7:15 PM on Sunday, January 19. The Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on the FanCode app, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

