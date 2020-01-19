Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

Churchill Brothers host TRAU FC at the Fatorda stadium in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 19, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC Telecast
TRAU FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

The Goa-based team Churchill Brothers are all set to host TRAU FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday, January 19. The Churchill Brothers FC will set them up for a third consecutive win, whereas TRAU FC will try to improve their scores by registering a victory in the Sunday's match. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 7:15 pm.

At the moment, Churchill Brothers FC are at third position with 10 points in their kitty in five matches, whereas TRAU FC are lagging behind at eighth standing with just eight points in seven matches.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 7:15 PM on Sunday, January 19. The Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on the FanCode app, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram