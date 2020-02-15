I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC Telecast

Churchill Brothers FC will take on Aizawl FC in the upcoming I-league 2019-20 match, scheduled to be played on February 15, Saturday. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Both teams are struggling to reach the top 5. While Churchill Brothers have secured 13 points in 9 matches, Aizawl FC are at the 6th position with 14 points in 11 matches played so far. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC will commence at 5 PM.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC match will start at 5PM on Saturday, February 15. The Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC match will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

