I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC Telecast

Churchill Brothers will host Chennai City FC in the ongoing I-League on Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) Goa.

Chennai City FC are at a sticky wicket in the tournament, whereas Churchill Brothers are in a relatively good position. Churchill Brothers have played 8 matches. Out of them, they have won 4. Chennai City FC have played 9 games and have emerged victorious in only 3 tournaments.

In their last outing, Churchill Brothers defeated NEROCA FC 4-1. While, Chennai City FC routed Indian Arrows by 1-0.

In the I-League 2019-20, 11 teams are playing the game and they are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019- 20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC match will start at 7 PM on Sunday, February 9. Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20Churchill Brothers S.C. vs Chennai City FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

