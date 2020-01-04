I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal Telecast

The second I-League match of New Year 2020 will see Churchill Brothers play host to East Bengal on Saturday, January 4. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. In their last outing, Churchill Brothers were defeated by Indian Arrows, whereas East Bengal are the only unbeaten team in the league. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal fixture will commence at 5PM.

Speaking on their opponent East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa Head Coach, Bernardo Tavares commented "I have already analysed their four games in I-League. Their Spanish players are good but others are also good. So we need to see them as a strong unit. If we want to have a good game against them, we cannot make the same mistakes that we did in the last game because Quess East Bengal are a better team. We must be sharper- with as well as without the ball, transitions and in the set pieces."

On the other hand, Head Coach of East Bengal Alejandro Menéndez looked confident and happy with the team's run, "I think the team is high on confidence, good results have helped the same and we are working really well together as a team. We will face the game with optimism and are motivated to keep continuing the work we have been doing."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match will start at 5:00PM on Saturday, January 4. The Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal fixture will be played at the Fatorda stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

