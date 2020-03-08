I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

On Sunday, March 5, the ongoing I-League 2019-20 tournament will see hosts Churchill Brothers taking on Gokulam Kerala FC. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC will commence at 7:15 PM.

In the current I-League standings, the Churchill Brothers are at 4th spot with 20 points off 14 matches and Gokulam Kerala FC are at the 7th position with 19 points. In their previous fixture, Churchill Brothers lost to TRAU FC, whereas Churchill Brothers held East Bengal to a draw.

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 7:15 PM on Sunday, March 8. The Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcast by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala FC live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers C vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode app and website.