I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Telecast

The Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan fixture is scheduled to start at 5 pm on February 22 and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.

Mohun Bagan are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the league table with 29 points. Minerva at the second spot are 8 points behind them.

The hosts are at the third spot with 19 points. However, they have the advantage of having played one less match than Mohun Bagan.

The side from Kolkata have remained undefeated for the last 10 games in the league, having tied in only match. The last fixture the green maroons suffered defeat was in their first leg against Churchill Brothers.

The 4-2 loss to the Goan club at their home is definitely something Mohun Bagan will try to avenge.

Churchill Brothers are in a good form themselves with 3 wins from their last 5 matches. Beating them at their home won't be easy for the leaders.

Kibu Vicuna, the head coach of Mohun Bagan, said the team will look at the next fixture with the "same desire as other games" and every match was "equally important" for them.

The Spaniard added that their "performance against Neroca" gave them "more confidence" and that the boys were "focused to get another positive result tomorrow".

Churchill's Portuguese coach Bernardo Tavarez said the last two wins against Aizawl and Kashmir have given them "a lot of confidence", which will help them against Mohun Bagan. He added "they are the league leaders for a reason, so it's going to be a tough challenge for us."

Churchill Brothers possible lineup: Sukhdev Patil, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Suresh Meitei, Jovel Martins, Dawda Ceesay, Glan Martins, Khalif Alhassan, Socrates Pedro, Lalkhawpuimawia, Willis Plaza

Mohun Bagan possible lineup: Sankar Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Fran Morante, Fran Gonzalez, Lalramchullova, Sheikh Sahil, Suhair, Joseba Beitia, Komron Tursunov, Nongdamba Naorem, Baba Diawara

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan match start?

The Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan fixture will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

