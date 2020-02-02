Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers take on Neroca FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 2, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC Telecast
Churchill Brothers (Photo Credit: I-League)

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture will see Churchill Brothers FC Goa lock horns with Neroca FC  on February 2, Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. In their last outing, Churchill Brothers lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0, whereas Neroca FC lost to Punjab FC 3-2. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC will commence at 5PM.

Speaking before the match, Churchill Brothers coach Bernardo Tavares said, "The team is upset with the last few results. We played well in moments rather than throughout, which can't win you a match. So we ended up on the losing side. We want to play consistent football and ensure that we win against Neroca."

Neroca FC coach Gift Raikhan said, "We are really not happy that we lost the last match. The team played a really good game. We dominated play for the most part of the game and even scored our two goals before Punjab could do so."

"It is football and we will have to again plan, recreate and re-strategize. We have to look at the Churchill match as an opportunity and though they have very good players we will fight for every ball."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC match will start at 5PM on Sunday, February 2. The Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC fixture will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC will not be televised.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC match will be available on Fancode app.

