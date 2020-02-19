I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir Telecast

Churchill Brothers will host Real Kashmir FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 game on Wednesday, February 19. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. It is a neck-and-neck battle between the two sides as both of them have played 10 matches and are separated by just a point. The I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir FC game will commence at 5PM and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.

At the back of a morale boosting stoppage time win over Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers will be eyeing the third spot in the points table. Real Kashmir FC will also have the chance to the third position if they beat Churchill.

Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said his side has been "playing well, with good offensive football" where they have managed to create "many goal-scoring opportunities" but added that they have unfortunately also "squandered a lot of chances", giving opponents the chance to capitalise and score.

On the other hand, head coach of Real Kashmir FC David Robertson said it will be difficult for his side to catch on to the table leaders Mohun Bagan, but they will "always take each game as it comes and never look beyond the next game". He added that there was a lot of play left in the league. "Our priority right now", he said was "the next 90 minutes which is against Churchill."

What time will I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir match start?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir match will start at 5PM on Wednesday, February 19. The Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir fixture will be played at the Fatorda Stadium or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir will be televised on 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

