I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Telecast

East Bengal will roll out the carpet for Aizawl FC for their I-League 2019-20 game on February 7. The upcoming I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium. In the last week, East Bengal lost to Indian Arrow 1-0, whereas Aizawl FC were defeated by Tiddim Road Athletic Union 2-1. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC will commence at 5 pm.

Ahead of the game, Jaime Santos Colado, Midfielder, Quess East Bengal, said, "It's been a complicated season, but that's football. It's not easy to win always, but we have to regain our confidence to get back to where we were last year".

On the other hand, Alfred Jaryan, Captain, Aizawl FC, stated "East Bengal are a good side any day, even when things aren't going their way. They are a big team, with some great players. There's still half a season left to play. They can do the impossible".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC match will start at 5 PM on Friday, February 7. The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

