I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast

The I-league 2019-20 game will see East Bengal welcome Gokulam Kerala FC on January 15, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium. In their previous outing, East Bengal lost to Churchill Brothers FC Goa, whereas Gokulam Kerala FC were defeated by Chennai City FC 2-3. The I-league 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC game will commence at 5:00PM.

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach of East Bengal Alejandro Menendez said, "We need to very strong in defence and be much focused. In attack, we will try to be combinative to create as many chances and hopefully convert them. We need to perform in a good way to play this game that is surely going to be tough considering Gokulam will have a similar outlook."

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach, Fernando Andres Santiago Varela, said, "East Bengal are always a strong opponent, with very good foreign and Indian players. We will do our best to win away from home."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, January 15. The East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on FanCode app, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

