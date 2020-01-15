I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC Telecast
I-League 2019-20: East Bengal host Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.
East Bengal play against Gokulam Kerala. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
The I-league 2019-20 game will see East Bengal welcome Gokulam Kerala FC on January 15, Wednesday. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium. In their previous outing, East Bengal lost to Churchill Brothers FC Goa, whereas Gokulam Kerala FC were defeated by Chennai City FC 2-3. The I-league 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC game will commence at 5:00PM.
Speaking ahead of the game, head coach of East Bengal Alejandro Menendez said, "We need to very strong in defence and be much focused. In attack, we will try to be combinative to create as many chances and hopefully convert them. We need to perform in a good way to play this game that is surely going to be tough considering Gokulam will have a similar outlook."
On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach, Fernando Andres Santiago Varela, said, "East Bengal are always a strong opponent, with very good foreign and Indian players. We will do our best to win away from home."
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?
I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, January 15. The East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC will be televised by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be available on FanCode app, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea