I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Indian Arrows Telecast

East Bengal will take on Indian Arrows in the upcoming I-league 2019-20 match, scheduled to be played on February 1, Saturday. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows will be played at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. East Bengal are among the top five teams, whereas Indian Arrows are still struggling at the bottom. East Bengal have secured 11 points in 8 matches and Indian arrows are at the 11th position with just 4 points so far. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal FC vs Indian Arrows will commence at 5PM.

Talking about team composition, East Bengal's assistant coach Bastab Roy said, "We'll take a call on the composition of the team on the match day. If Mario Rivera (coach) comes, we'll also discuss it with him before selecting our XI against Arrows."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows match start?

The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows match will start at 5:00PM on Saturday, February 1. The East Bengal vs Indian Arrows fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Indian Arrows match will be available on Fanport, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.