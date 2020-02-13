I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC Telecast

East Bengal will welcome second-placed Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 game on Thursday, February 13. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium. Currently with 11 points from 10 games, East Bengal are 10th in the standings. Punjab, on the other hand, are second with 17 points from 11 matches. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC game will commence at 5PM.

Speaking before the match, Mario Rivera, head coach of East Bengal, said, "The planning is to work very hard, improve our level of defence and attack. We need to focus on each match and not think too ahead of ourselves."

On the other hand, Punjab FC captain Sanju Pradhan, said, "It has been so far so good with Punjab FC. I believe the season has been panning out well but it could have been better if we didn't commit some small mistakes at crucial moments. We still have nine matches remaining and the objective is to take as many points as we can from them and not drop points easily."

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match will start at 5PM on Thursday, February 13. The East Bengal vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.