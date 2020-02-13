Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: East Bengal host Punjab FC as they look to move up from the relegation zone.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC Telecast
East Bengal (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

East Bengal will welcome second-placed Punjab FC in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 game on Thursday, February 13. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium. Currently with 11 points from 10 games, East Bengal are 10th in the standings. Punjab, on the other hand, are second with 17 points from 11 matches. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC game will commence at 5PM.

Speaking before the match, Mario Rivera, head coach of East Bengal, said, "The planning is to work very hard, improve our level of defence and attack. We need to focus on each match and not think too ahead of ourselves."

On the other hand, Punjab FC captain Sanju Pradhan, said, "It has been so far so good with Punjab FC. I believe the season has been panning out well but it could have been better if we didn't commit some small mistakes at crucial moments. We still have nine matches remaining and the objective is to take as many points as we can from them and not drop points easily."

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match will start at 5PM on Thursday, February 13. The East Bengal vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Punjab FC match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram