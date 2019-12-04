I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
I-League 2019-20: East Bengal host Real Kashmir FC in their first game of the season at the Kalyani Stadium.
File photo of East Bengal. (Photo Credit: Durand Cup)
East Bengal will host Real Kashmir on Wednesday, December 4, for their I-League 2019-20 fixture. I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. East Bengal, who are yet to win the I-League since it was rechristened from it's previous mould of National Football League in 2007, will be desperate to end the wait and start their campaign on a high when they take on Real Kashmir FC. Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, defied odds to finish a remarkable third in their debut season and would be eyeing building on the same. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will commence at 5:00PM.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez said, "Real Kashmir is a very solid and strong team, their defence is very compact. We are very well aware that they are a very competitive outfit. The onus now lies on us, we need to be really accurate and sharp whenever we have the chance to attack."
Meanwhile, David Robertson, head coach of Real Kashmir FC, said "Last season, we had a good season and defended well and had a very good defensive record. This season we have added more firepower and hope to score more goals."
This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.
What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match start?
I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, December 4. East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?
I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be broadcasted by DSport.
Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise