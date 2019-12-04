Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: East Bengal host Real Kashmir FC in their first game of the season at the Kalyani Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
File photo of East Bengal. (Photo Credit: Durand Cup)

East Bengal will host Real Kashmir on Wednesday, December 4, for their I-League 2019-20 fixture. I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. East Bengal, who are yet to win the I-League since it was rechristened from it's previous mould of National Football League in 2007, will be desperate to end the wait and start their campaign on a high when they take on Real Kashmir FC. Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, defied odds to finish a remarkable third in their debut season and would be eyeing building on the same. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will commence at 5:00PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez said, "Real Kashmir is a very solid and strong team, their defence is very compact. We are very well aware that they are a very competitive outfit. The onus now lies on us, we need to be really accurate and sharp whenever we have the chance to attack."

Meanwhile, David Robertson, head coach of Real Kashmir FC, said "Last season, we had a good season and defended well and had a very good defensive record. This season we have added more firepower and hope to score more goals."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, December 4. East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com