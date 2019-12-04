I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

East Bengal will host Real Kashmir on Wednesday, December 4, for their I-League 2019-20 fixture. I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. East Bengal, who are yet to win the I-League since it was rechristened from it's previous mould of National Football League in 2007, will be desperate to end the wait and start their campaign on a high when they take on Real Kashmir FC. Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, defied odds to finish a remarkable third in their debut season and would be eyeing building on the same. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will commence at 5:00PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez said, "Real Kashmir is a very solid and strong team, their defence is very compact. We are very well aware that they are a very competitive outfit. The onus now lies on us, we need to be really accurate and sharp whenever we have the chance to attack."

Meanwhile, David Robertson, head coach of Real Kashmir FC, said "Last season, we had a good season and defended well and had a very good defensive record. This season we have added more firepower and hope to score more goals."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will start at 5:00PM on Wednesday, December 4. East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs Real Kashmir FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

