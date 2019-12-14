I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal vs TRAU FC Telecast

East Bengal will host TRAU FC in the upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture on December 14, Saturday. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium. In their last game, East Bengal defeated NEROCA FC 4-1, whereas TRAU FC lost to Mohun Bagan 0-4. The I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC will start at 5 PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, Alejandro Menendez, Head Coach, Quess East Bengal FC said, "I think the win versus Neroca was really important. We deserved to win the other games too but to win away is a job well done. It gives a lot of confidence to the team, it helps us grow and not just in terms of results. We are building our team and we are trying to be better every day."

On the other hand, TRAU team official Douglas da Silva said, "We have to play in the same way but of course we have to discuss and practice according to the mistakes that we did in the last match, so for that we need to train hard and keep our focus and concentrate on the next match."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC match will start at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 14. The East Bengal vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of the I-League 2019-20 East Bengal vs TRAU FC FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

