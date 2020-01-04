I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC Telecast

The upcoming I-League 2019-20 match will see Gokulam Kerala FC take on sixth-placed Aizawl FC on Saturday, January 4. The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC will be played at EMC Corporation stadium in Kozhikode. In their previous fixture, Gokulam Kerala FC went down 2-1 against Mohun Bagan, whereas Aizawl FC held Punjab FC to a draw. The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will commence at 7:15PM.

Speaking before the match Gokulam Kerala FC Head Coach, Fernando Andres Santiago Varela, said, "The team has a great mentality, strength of overcoming and character, these factors make us strong and we will feel it on the pitch. While we made some mistakes against Mohun Bagan, we also had many options to tie and made a very good second half. We have high morale because we defend and we will always defend our style of play to make the people of Kerala proud of us."

Aizawl FC Head Coach, Stanley Rozario, looked confident before the match. He stated. "In the last three matches that we have played at home, we have drawn all of them. It is unfortunate that in spite of creating so many chances we couldn't finish the game. I believe we need a little bit of luck, the match against Punjab would have ended in our favour if the last-minute handball wasn't given. But you can't do much about it, we have to respect the decision."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match will start at 7:15PM on Saturday, January 4. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at EMC Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

