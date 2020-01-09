I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC Telecast

Gokulam Kerala FC will host their Southern rivals Chennai City in I-League 2019-20 second match on Thursday, January 9. Both the teams, Gokulam Kerala FC and Chennai City will lock horns at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. Gokulam have won half of their matches so far while Chennai City have just one win in five games. Gokulam Kerala FC are sixth with seven points from four games while Chennai City FC are currently on the eighth place in the points table with five points from five matches. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC fixture is scheduled for a 7.15PM kick-off and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

After winning their first two matches, Gokulam Kerala FC have lost and drawn their last two games, respectively. On the other hand, Chennai City FC have only won a match against debutants TRAU FC.

Talking about the opponents, Gokulam coach Santiago Varela said, "Chennai are the current league champions. When you get a championship, you deserve respect. We never look at the names of the players but the ability to generate good tactical quality and Chennai City surely have it."

On the other hand, Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas said, "They (Gokulam) are really a good team and I am sure they seem to be one of the favourites this season. It will be a tough and competitive game for us."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC match will start at 7:15PM on Thursday, January 9. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Chennai City FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

