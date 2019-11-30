I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC Telecast

The lone side from Kerala, Gokulam Kerala FC will kickstart its I-League 2019-20 campaign on the first day of season against NEROCA FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, November 30. Gokulam Kerala FC, who have had a very good pre-season, will look to start the new season on a winning note in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC, who have lost a number of their important players to other clubs, will also try to begin the new season on a positive note. The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam FC vs NEROCA FC will commence at 7:00PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gokulam FC head coach Santiago Varela said, "For us, it is a matter of pride to be able to represent our fans. It is our obligation to put on a good show for them and for them to enjoy watching the team play. We had good outings at Durand Cup and Sheikh Kamal tournament against prestigious teams. We are aware of having created expectations, but we must be humble and know that we must always improve."

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC captain Marvin Devon Phillip said, "The preparation has been great over the last couple months under the guidance of coach Gift Raikhan. We have a youthful bunch and we are all eager to get underway on Saturday. It's going to be a tough season but we all set for this challenge."

Gokulam Kerala FC Starting XI vs NEROCA FC: Ubaid CK (GK); Naocha Huidrom Singh, Haroon Fakhruddin, Andre Ettiene, Sebastian Thangmuansang; Muhammed Rashid, Jestin George, Mohamed Irshad; Nathaniel Garcia, Henry Kisekka, Marcus Joseph

NEROCA FC Starting XI vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Marvin Phillip (GK); Ongnam Romtan Singh, Taryk Sampson, Ousmane Diawara; Ronald Singh Shaikhom, Chanso Horam, Zodingliana Ralte, Gaty Kouami, Sushil Meitei; Boubacar Diarra, Khanngam Horam

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC match will start at 7:00PM on Saturday, November 30. Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC fixture will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC will be broadcasted by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC match will be on Tata Sky, Airtel TV for subscribed users and Jio TV.

