Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala FC host Punjab FC at the at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 29, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC Telecast
Gokulam Kerala FC (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Punjab FC in an I-League match on Saturday, February 29 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 7PM and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.

The hosts are currently at the 6th spot of the league table with 17 points. Punjab FC, the visitors, are at the second spot with 21 points to their name. The Kerala club have played one match less than the Punjab side.

Punjab FC won against Real Kashmir 1-0 in their last game while Gokulam, in their last fixture, suffered a 2-3 defeat against Neroca FC.

Ahead of Saturday's match, the women's side of Gokulam FC will be honoured and felicitated by the club for winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match will start at 7PM on Saturday, February 29. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram