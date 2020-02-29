I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC Telecast

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Punjab FC in an I-League match on Saturday, February 29 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 7PM and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.

The hosts are currently at the 6th spot of the league table with 17 points. Punjab FC, the visitors, are at the second spot with 21 points to their name. The Kerala club have played one match less than the Punjab side.

Punjab FC won against Real Kashmir 1-0 in their last game while Gokulam, in their last fixture, suffered a 2-3 defeat against Neroca FC.

Ahead of Saturday's match, the women's side of Gokulam FC will be honoured and felicitated by the club for winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2019-20.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match start?

The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC fixture will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Punjab FC match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

