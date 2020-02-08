Take the pledge to vote

Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast

Gokulam Kerala FC face Real Kashmir at the EMS Stadium in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC Telecast
Real Kashmir FC (Photo Credit: AIFF)

The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC fixture is scheduled to kick start at 7 PM on February 8 and will be streamed LIVE on Fancode. The hosts stand at the 4th spot, having tied with TRAU in their last I-league match on February 2, 2020. The Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, had defeated Aizawl FC 2-0 in their last league fixture. They stand at the 6th position with 12 points from 8 matches, while the Malabarians have played 9 games and received 14 points.

Real Kashmir will be looking forward to their third straight away win, while Gokulam will strive to maintain their spot in the upper half of the table.

A total of 11 teams are participating in the league this year. These teams are: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Chennai City FC, TRAU FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC and Neroca FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will start at 7PM on Saturday, February 8. The Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir fixture will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will be available on Fancode, Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

