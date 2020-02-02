I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Telecast

Gokulam Kerala FC will welcome Tiddim Road Athletic Union in their upcoming I-League 2019-20 fixture on February 2, Sunday. The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC will be played at the EMC Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. In their last outing, Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Churchill Brothers 1-0, whereas TRAU FC registered a 2-1 win over Aizawl FC. The I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC will commence at 7PM.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gokulam's Spanish coach Santiago Varela refused to accept that his side was too dependent on the heroics of Trinidadian captain Marcus Joseph. "We have always shown to play in a way that all players are important in our game. TRAU are a balanced team with good individuals and intensity. The plan is always to be the protagonists, control the game and be offensive. We will go in search of three points from the start."

For the visitors, it was captain Princewill Emeka of Nigeria who shared his views before the game and he sounded confident. "It is going to be tough but we remain positive. It all boils down to the 90 minutes on the pitch. Neither the records nor the past form will play for us. We have players who can take care of the likes of Marcus and Henry."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC match will start at 7PM on Sunday, February 2. The Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC fixture will be played at the EMC Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC will not be televised.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC match will be available on Fancode.

