I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I League NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Team News

Gokulam Kerala FC will be travelling to Khuman Lampak Main Stadium to take on hosts NEROCA FC in the ongoing I-League at 2 PM on Friday, February 21. Gokulam sits on the fourth position with 17 points from 11 matches, while NEROCA sits at the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 matches, despite having only five points of difference between the two.

NEROCA FC registered a spectacular victory over Tiddim Road Athletic Union around two weeks back, reinvigorating the team this season, but failed to follow up by playing a goalless draw against Indian Arrows and getting a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan (2-6) at Kalyani.

Gokulam on their part are fresh from a derby win after achieving a 1-0 result in Coimbatore against Chennai City.

Possible lineup for NEROCA FC: Marvin Phillip, Johnson Singh, Ousmane Diawara, Govin Singh, Dhananjoy Singh, Pritam Singh, Jiteshwor Singh, Imran Khan, Subash Singh, Boubacar Diarra, Phillip Adjah

Possible lineup for Gokulam Kerala FC: Ubaid CK, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Mohammed Irshad, Andre Etienne, Naocha Singh, Marcus Joseph, Shibil Muhammed, Muthu Mayakkannan, Haroon Amiri, Nathaniel Garcia, Henry Kisekka

Where to watch I-League NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live in India (TV channels)?

The I League NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC game live telecast will be on 1Sports in India. The game will start at 2 PM IST.

How and where to watch online NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live streaming?

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC live stream will be available on the FanCode app in India.

