I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC Telecast

The upcoming I-league 2019-20 fixture will see All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows welcome Aizawl FC on Monday, December 9. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at Tilak Maidan in Goa. Indian Arrows, who lost 0-1 to Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening game, will be eyeing their first win when they face Aizawl FC. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are also searching for their first victory of the season and so far have just a point from two games. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC fixture is scheduled to start at 7PM.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "The game we played against Gokulam was good and we played really well - but in patches. In some parts of the game, we were very good but there are still a lot of things to improve and work upon.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC head coach Stanley Rozario said, "That match (against NEROCA) was played at a high tempo and both teams played with tremendous fighting spirit. NEROCA scored the first goal through a free-kick and my players missed some scoring chances. In the second half, we dominated the game in all aspects and created many chances but couldn't find the target."

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the league. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, MohunBagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC match will start at 7:00PM on Monday, December 9. The Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC fixture will be played at the Tilak Maidan.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC will be televised by DSport.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC match will be available on Tata Sky for subscribed users and Jio TV.

