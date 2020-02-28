Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC Telecast

I-League 2019-20: The league action resumes with Indian Arrows hosting Chennai City FC in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

February 28, 2020
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC Telecast
Chennai City FC

Defending champions Chennai City FC will go against Indian Arrows in the I-league 2019-20 on Friday, February 28. The outing will be hosted at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams, lagging behind in the last five on the points table, will try to improve their standings in the upcoming match, especially the defending champions. Chennai City FC are at 7th position in the I-League table with 16 points in 13 clashes, whereas Indian Arrows are struggling at the bottom with just 8 points so far. The I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC will commence at 5:00PM.

Ahead of the match, Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said the boys are desperate to score a point. "We remain determined to our cause. We expect a tough match against Chennai City. They are a quality team with many skilled players".

Meanwhile, Chennai City skipper Roberto Eslava feels that their team is doing fine and does not need any changes. "The only thing that needs to change is luck. We are getting clear chances in every match but we aren't able to convert them".

This year a total of 11 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Aizawl FC, Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Gokulam, Indian Arrows, Minerva, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA, Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC match will start at 5:00PM on Friday, February 28. The Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC fixture will be played at the Cooperage Football Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC match will be available on 1Sports Facebook page and Fancode website and app.

