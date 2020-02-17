Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs East Bengal Telecast

Indian Arrows take on East Bengal FC at the Cooperage Ground in the I-League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs East Bengal Telecast
Indian Arrows vs East Bengal (Photo Credit: I-League)

The Indian Arrows will battle it out against East Bengal at the Cooperage Ground stadium, Mumbai to improve their standings on the points table.

In the ongoing I-League 2019-20 match, Indian Arrows are at the 11th position with a mere 8 points. The team have so far, played 11 games and have won only two.

The East Bengal are at 9th position with 12 points. They have played 11 matches and have registered victory in only 3 games.

The match between Indian Arrows and East Bengal will commence at 7 PM today.

Indian Arrows in their last game played against NEROCA FC, but failed to open their account. The match with 0-0 draw. The same goes for East Bengal who played their last match against Punjab FC and scored 1-1 against them

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

Indian Arrows team line up: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Akash Mishra, Ayush Adhikari, Ricky Shabong, Suranjit Singh, Nikhil Raj, Vikram Singh, Givson Singh

East Bengal Possible Line Up: Mirshad Michu, Samad Ali Mallick, Singh, Kassim Aidara, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ansumana Kromah, Marc Jimenez

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match will start at 7:00 PM today. Indian Arrows vs East Bengal fixture will be played at Cooperage Ground, Mumbai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019- Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram