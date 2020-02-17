I-League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Arrows vs East Bengal Telecast

The Indian Arrows will battle it out against East Bengal at the Cooperage Ground stadium, Mumbai to improve their standings on the points table.

In the ongoing I-League 2019-20 match, Indian Arrows are at the 11th position with a mere 8 points. The team have so far, played 11 games and have won only two.

The East Bengal are at 9th position with 12 points. They have played 11 matches and have registered victory in only 3 games.

The match between Indian Arrows and East Bengal will commence at 7 PM today.

Indian Arrows in their last game played against NEROCA FC, but failed to open their account. The match with 0-0 draw. The same goes for East Bengal who played their last match against Punjab FC and scored 1-1 against them

This year, 11 teams are participating in the league, namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TRAU FC, Chennai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Punjab FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows, and Neroca FC.

Indian Arrows team line up: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Ajin Tom, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Akash Mishra, Ayush Adhikari, Ricky Shabong, Suranjit Singh, Nikhil Raj, Vikram Singh, Givson Singh

East Bengal Possible Line Up: Mirshad Michu, Samad Ali Mallick, Singh, Kassim Aidara, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ansumana Kromah, Marc Jimenez

What time will I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match start?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match will start at 7:00 PM today. Indian Arrows vs East Bengal fixture will be played at Cooperage Ground, Mumbai.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match on TV?

I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal will be televised by 1Sports.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Indian Arrows vs East Bengal on live streaming?

The live streaming of I-League 2019- Indian Arrows vs East Bengal match will be available on Facebook page of 1Sports and Fancode app and website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.